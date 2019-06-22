Home

Independent Funeral Service
2746 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
(801) 486-2688
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8539 S 2200 W
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8539 S 2200 W
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8539 S 2200 W
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
Edna Harman Maycock


Edna Harman Maycock Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
Edna Harman Maycock, age 90, passed away June 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born August 30, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT to Seymour(Sid) Bird and Birdie Reid Harman. Her father was the golf pro at Nibley Park Course at the time. She grew up and attended school in Walla Walla, WA, graduating in 1946. She attended BYU where she was an original member of the Cougarettes. She met and later married Lawrence Booth Maycock on November 27, 1947. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973. For 71 years Edna and Booth have enjoyed traveling the world, doing temple and missionary service, and spending time with their family.
She is survived by her husband, Booth, 4 children, Janet (David) Treseder, Terri (Mike) Moyer, Patricia Dunn, and John(Sandy) Maycock, 18 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Reid Harman, and sister, Janet Harman, and son-in-law, Daniel Dunn.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8539 S 2200 W, West Jordan, UT. 84088. There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6-8 pm and Monday from 10:45-11:45 am at the same address. Interment at the Orem City Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 22, 2019
