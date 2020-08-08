Edna Isabelle Siddoway Allison

1931 ~ 2020

Edna Isabelle Siddoway Allison born February 9, 1931 Rockport, Utah. Mother, Grandma, great- grandma, and great- great grandma passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020 at her daughters' home with family by her side.

Edna was the 5th child born to Francis (Frank) Armstrong Siddoway and Mary Andersen Siddoway. She married Jimmy Doyle Allison July 31,1952. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on April 9, 1968. To this marriage was born 6 beautiful children Frank, Robert, Marianne, Gary, Julie, and Sheri.

Edna served in many callings in her church, loving each one of them in a special way. Family was her greatest joy in life. Loved all the sleepovers with her grandchildren, they had lots of fun together. She enjoyed many outings in the mountains with her family when her husband Jim was alive. Mom enjoyed keeping busy helping others, loved to read, loved watching the Utah Jazz and enjoyed going to grandkids ball games, enjoyed working in her yard planting her many flowers. Mother had such a sweet personality, never complaining. Any gift she received she thought it was "beautiful" and greatly appreciated it. She always had to walk us out the door or stand at the door waving as we drove away. Always having to get the last good-bye.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers Dan, Fritz, Ben and Sisters Ellen and Nancy. Her husband, son Robert Dee and ex son- in-law Shane Gortat.

Survived by children Frank (Doreen) Kaysville, Marianne (Mark)Gines Lake Point, Gary (Niki) West Valley, Julie Jensen (Eagle Mountain) and Sheri (Jason) Mathison West Jordan. Special Cousin Daryl Tatom, sister-in-law Merlene Siddoway, brother-in-law David (Kathy) Allison, special niece Debbie Parenzin, her loved and adored 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 little baby boy due this month which will make it 23, and 3 great- great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews she loved dearly and spoke of often. She dearly loved her ex daughter- in- laws Vicki Allison, Suzy Sanchez, ex son-in-law Corey Uffens.

We would like to thank all the grandchildren and great grandchildren who helped take care of granny, she really enjoyed those moments. Also, thanks to Kylie, Megan, Morgan and Melissa at Rocky Mountain Hospice for their special kindness and service they gave our mother in her last few weeks.

There will be a viewing Monday August 10th 6:00-8:00pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 So Redwood Road, Taylorsville, and Tuesday August 11th 10:00am-10:45am, masks must be worn.

Due to Covid, social distancing funeral for her family members will start at 11:00. Live stream is available, if you would like to join in, call one of the kids for password.

Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates following the funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store