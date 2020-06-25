Edna Kirk
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna C. Kirk
1925 ~ 2020
Midvale, UT-Edna C. Kirk, age 95, passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home in Midvale, Utah. She was born on May 15, 1925 in Bingham, Utah to Earl R. Peterson and Veda P. Stout. She married Glen E. Kirk on March 8, 1945.
Edna was a wonderful mother and wife. She was the rock in our family. She loved needle point and was an avid reader. She loved camping, fishing, and hunting. She loved to go on road trips. She also traveled the world.
She is survived by her children: Lawrence R. (Beth) Kirk, Darlene V. (Roger) Hooper, Veldon L. (SonHwa) Kirk, daughter-in-law Mollie Kirk, brother-in-law Shirl (Evelyn) Kirk, sister-in-law Dorothy Peterson. She was loved by all her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. Kirk, sons Ray Kirk, Gene Kirk, and Gary Kirk, sister Elsie Pollock, and brother Earl Peterson.
All services are being held privately by the family, and she will be interred at Memorial Redwood Cemetery next to her loving husband at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved