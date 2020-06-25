Edna C. Kirk

1925 ~ 2020

Midvale, UT-Edna C. Kirk, age 95, passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home in Midvale, Utah. She was born on May 15, 1925 in Bingham, Utah to Earl R. Peterson and Veda P. Stout. She married Glen E. Kirk on March 8, 1945.

Edna was a wonderful mother and wife. She was the rock in our family. She loved needle point and was an avid reader. She loved camping, fishing, and hunting. She loved to go on road trips. She also traveled the world.

She is survived by her children: Lawrence R. (Beth) Kirk, Darlene V. (Roger) Hooper, Veldon L. (SonHwa) Kirk, daughter-in-law Mollie Kirk, brother-in-law Shirl (Evelyn) Kirk, sister-in-law Dorothy Peterson. She was loved by all her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen E. Kirk, sons Ray Kirk, Gene Kirk, and Gary Kirk, sister Elsie Pollock, and brother Earl Peterson.

All services are being held privately by the family, and she will be interred at Memorial Redwood Cemetery next to her loving husband at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.



