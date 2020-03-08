Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
West Bountiful 2nd Ward
840 N 800 W
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
West Bountiful 2nd Ward
840 N 800 W
View Map

Edna Mae McCullough King


1932 - 2020
Edna Mae McCullough King Obituary
Edna Mae McCullough King, 87, born 3/19/1932 in Brittany LA abdicated her throne on 3/3/2020.
At the age of 16 she became a queen when she married Culbert Ray King on 7/20/1948 in Brittany, Louisiana; later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on 8/24/1967. Together they raised 5 children ruling their kingdom in West Bountiful for 58 years. Edna Mae was a talented self-taught seamstress, loved to work in her rock garden; working with the 4-H program where she touched many lives. She took pride in judging and working at the state fair for 25 years and the time they spent together serving an LDS service mission in Iowa.
She was preceded by her grandma, parents, sister Boots, her husband of 53 years, son LaRay, daughter Sandra, and grandsons Jason and Taylor her reunion was spectacular. She is survived by Laura (Kenny) Winnett, Warren (Stacy) King, Lisa (Bill) Earl and Lee King, 7 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 03/10/2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Bountiful 2nd Ward, 840 N 800 W. Family and friends may call 03/09/2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful and Tuesday from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at the ward prior to the service. Interment at the Lakeview Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
