Edward Adrian Watson
Edward Adrian Watson
1955 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother and Poppa was called back to our heavenly father September 29, 2020 while at home with his wife Tammy. Ed had a love for boxing, animals, and family. He was employed by the city of Salt Lake for many years as a heavy equipment operator where he worked at the airport, city parks, and performed snow removal. He gave his all to whatever he did and will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. Ed will be laid to rest at Redwood Memorial Cemetery next to his father and mother, Ralph and Ina Watson. Family graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
Redwood Memorial Cemetery
2 entries
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 4, 2020
RIP Champ!
Jamie Jackson
