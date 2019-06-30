|
Edward Allen
"Ted" Chenoweth
1934 ~ 2019
Edward Allan Chenoweth, 85, passed away June 25, 2019 at home. He was born May, 21, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Isabella Porterfield Donaldson and Edward Wallace Chenoweth. He is survived by 2 sons; Mike (Kimber), Scott Myers and 6 grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, July 2, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Crescent Park 4th Ward, 10885 South Pampas Drive in Sandy. Interment will take place at a later date at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For a full obituary and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019