Edward Richards Christensen (Ned)
1924-2020
Salt Lake City,Utah-Ned passed away September 8, 2020. He was born and raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from the University of Utah with a BS (1948) and MS (1949) in Chemistry. He was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and served as president of the local chapter his senior year. His college career was interrupted by World War II when he was called to active duty in the US Navy V-12 program. He was commissioned an Ensign in the Naval Reserve and ultimately assigned to the destroyer USS Halsey Powell.
After graduating and marrying Peggy Ann Williamson in 1949, Ned and Peggy moved to New York where Ned worked at the Texas Company (Texaco) as a research chemist leading to 23 US patents. He retired in 1985 as Associate Director for Administrative Services and Manager of Beacon Research Laboratories. Ned also devoted time serving on various civic and social organization boards including the United Way and the Rotary Club in New York and Utah. After retiring from Texaco, Ned began a second career in Financial Services working as a Business Development Officer, a Certified Financial Planner, and a tax preparer.
In 1991, Ned and Peggy moved back to Utah to be near family. Ned loved to play golf in the summer and ski in the winter and even tried surfing for a few years. He loved to travel and has visited many different countries including Egypt, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Borneo, Peru and the Galapagos Islands to name a few. One of his trips to a Montana dinosaur dig led to becoming an active docent for the Utah Museum of Natural History and inspired him to pursue a PhD in Anthropology.
Ned was predeceased by his first wife Peggy (2003) and his second wife Claudia (2019) whom he reconnected with and married in 2004 having been friends and neighbors from their teen age years. Ned is survived by his daughter Karen Moaddeli (Behzad) and grandson Saular Moaddeli (Shelly). Ned will be greatly missed by his loving and supportive extended family and his many friends.
Memorial Services are postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
or consider the Alzheimer's Association
or the Leukemia Foundation.