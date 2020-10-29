Edward William (Bill) Evans
1938-2020
Our beloved father, grandfather and friend Bill Evans passed away October 25, 2020 from kidney failure.
Born March 25, 1938 in Salt Lake to Edward Evans and Elizabeth Jensen. Graduated West High 1957. Served LDS Central States mission 1959-1961. Married Gladys Peck on June 28, 1962 Salt Lake Temple.
He was an active member of the LDS Church, serving in many callings, including the 25th ward Bishopric and his favorite calling as scoutmaster. He even earned the prestigious Silver Beaver award.
Bill was a Master Electrician and enjoyed teaching 1st year apprentices through Master Electricians at Salt Lake Community College. Prior to starting Evans Electric, he spent his career with Hercules Power Company, Kennecott Copper, and Zions Security Management.
Survived by sister Elizabeth, brother Fred; children, Dianna Short, Debbie, Richard, Vickie (Kyle) Becker, Robyn and David (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mason, Ashlie, Peyton and Michael. Preceded in death by wife, Gladys; brother, George; sisters Sharon and Alice; son, Michael; daughter, Christy and son-in-law, Bill Short.
Funeral services will he be held Saturday, October 31 at 12 noon. Viewing Friday October 30 6-8 pm and Saturday October 31 from 11 to 11:45 at Riverton 7th Ward 12459 S. 1855 W. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Following Salt Lake County guidelines please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral live stream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87954614960?pwd=OVRFd0hPaTJBMjlxZ2hFYUlkTVY3UT09
Passcode: 541727
Online condolences at www.larkinmortuary.com