Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Oquirrh 7th Ward
6673 S. Clernates Dr.
View Map
Edward Goodwin


1958 - 2020
Edward Goodwin Obituary
Edward E. Goodwin
1958 ~ 2020
Edward Ewing Goodwin passed away suddenly January 2, 2020 at home. Born September 23, 1958 in Seattle, WA.
Survived by his wife, Sequoia; daughter, Nicole; son, Christopher; step daughter, Brianna; parents, Dave and Jenenne; three brothers, Allen (Lisa), Brad (RaeGene), Jan (Poksil); sisters, Daneen and Trina (Darel).
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Oquirrh 7th Ward, 6673 S. Clernates Dr. Graveside services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Redwood Rd.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
