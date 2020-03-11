|
|
Edward H. Southwick
April 7, 1929 ~ March 9, 2020
Edward H. Southwick, 90, left mortality in Ogden, Utah on March 9, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Ed was born on April 7, 1929 in Washington, D.C. to Edward W. and Elaine C. Southwick, the second of four children. The family later moved to Cedar City, Utah where he graduated from Cedar High School. He joined the army after graduation and returned home to attend the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City (now Southern Utah University). He excelled in sports and music. He met his future wife, Allie (Althea) Sylvester while attending college in Cedar City. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England from July 1950 to August 1952. He married his sweetheart, Allie upon his return in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 27, 1952. They were happily married over sixty-six years before she passed in March of 2019.
He possessed a keen intellect and graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah in June of 1955. He began his career as water commissioner on the Upper Sevier River in Richfield, Utah. He was later appointed water commissioner of the Weber River System in Ogden where he and Allie moved the family and raised their four children.
From 1960 to 1985, he served as general manager and secretary/treasurer of Pine View Water Systems which included the Ogden River Water Users Association, the South Ogden Conservation District, and the Weber Box Elder Conservation District. He was President of the Utah Water Users Association in 1964 and served on the Board for over thirty years. He was on the Board of Directors of the National Water Resources Association and was elected as the first president from Utah in 1977. After retiring in 1986, he served a mission in Salt Lake City in the LDS Church's Water Resource Division under the Presiding Bishopric. Following this mission, he was appointed project manager of the Rehabilitation of the Ogden River Reclamation Project.
He loved hiking in the mountains, golfing, Gunsmoke and hunting but most important to him was his wife and family. He taught his children well and often told them, "If you don't deal with reality, reality will deal with you."
He traveled the world with Allie, spoke fluent Spanish and read extensively. He valued education and was proud that all four of his children obtained college degrees. He relished family gatherings and traditions and especially enjoyed watching the growth and progress of his family.
He is survived by four children, Ed Jr, Meg (Mark) Naisbitt, Elizabeth (Scott) Weiler, James (Cari) Southwick; six living grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna (Elroy) Jones; a brother, Richard (Jean) Southwick; and a special person he sponsored from Mexico who became part of the family, Irma (Ben) Lopez Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Allie; his brother, Paul R. Southwick and a grandson, Zeke Southwick Naisbitt.
The family wishes to thank Mountain Ridge and Encompass Hospice who gave wonderful, compassionate care to him in his final days.
A celebration of life will be held at his gravesite in Lehi on April 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Lehi Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
" . . . And he went home rejoicing."
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020