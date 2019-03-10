|
1919 ~ 2019
Edward J. Brennan, 99, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Villa-- just 16 days from his 100th birthday. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 14, 1919, the son of Joseph and Pearl (Belt) Brennan. At the age of 17 he converted to Catholicism and this remained his lifelong faith journey.
Ed joined the US Army Air Corps in 1939 and was sent to Scott Field, Illinois, where he studied meteorology. It was there that he met Margaret Toennies, the great love of his life, on a New Year's Eve blind date in 1940. They were married two years later on January 23, 1943. During this time he entered cadet school to train as a pilot and received an officer's commission.
Ed was a member of "The Greatest Generation" and served his country with pride and courage. Stationed in India during World War II with the 1st Air Commando Group, he flew near 155 supply and combat missions in C-47's over the "Hump" (Himalayas) and night bombing missions in B-25's into Burma. He was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster and the Distinguished Flying Cross and by the close of the war was promoted to Captain.
Upon returning from India, Ed studied for two years at St. Louis University in Missouri. When the Korean War broke out, he rejoined active military service and was sent to Newfoundland, where he lived with his wife and three children for two years. Ed and Margaret always spoke fondly of those years, especially the hospitality of the Newfoundlanders.
In 1955 Ed graduated from Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana, with a Master's degree in Sociology. Building on his early learning in the Air Force, he joined the National Weather Service as a meteorologist and moved the family to Roanoke, Virginia. Eight months later, he was transferred to Alexandria, Virginia. The family stayed there until March 1965, when Ed took a transfer to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ed loved the mountains which he called "the womb of God" and soon learned how to ski. He and his wife spent many hours hiking through the Wasatch Mountains and the Uinta's. He so enjoyed picnics in Big Cottonwood Canyon and would often steal a nap on the picnic table as he soaked up the mountains and listened to the brook. With his sense of adventure, he also took up rock climbing. Utah became his new home and he had no desire to move again.
After he retired in 1974, his life-long love of books became a business called Brennan Books. He sold and collected rare and out-of-print books and corresponded with people all over the world. He and Margaret did all of this without the help of a computer!! Margaret often said these years were the best times of their lives. They worked together and enjoyed visiting used book stores on their travels. Unable to compete with Amazon, he closed the business in the mid-nineties.
Ed and Margaret were faithful members of St. Ambrose Catholic church for over 50 years and frequently attended daily Mass. They lived on the East Bench all those years and deeply appreciated the friendship and loving kindness of their neighbors.
Ed is predeceased by Margaret, his wife of 72 years, who passed away in 2015, his parents and three siblings. He is survived by 5 children, Edward Brennan (wife Eileen), Carolyn Saucier (husband Mark), Mary Brennan (partner Barbara Lockhart), James Brennan (wife Sara) and Joseph Brennan (wife Nancy). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, David Saucier (Amy), Nathan Saucier (Ali), Rachel Perrone (Justin), Aaron Saucier (Kaitlin), Rebecca Saucier, Micah Saucier, Daniel Brennan, Alex Brennan, Chris Brennan, Ryan Brennan (Courtney) and Caroline Brennan, and 11 great grandchildren, Mark, Jonah, Kayla, Eva, Amelia, Leyna, Cora, Tanner, Brennan, Evan and Elizabeth.
Ed always enjoyed music and earlier in life was a wonderful dancer, especially the waltz. We hope he is dancing now once again as he is held in grateful memory by family and friends.
The family invites you to pay your respects on Thursday, March 14th at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South. Visiting hours are from 6-7 p.m., with a vigil afterwards. The funeral Mass will be celebrated in the chapel at St. Joseph's Villa, 451 Bishop Federal Lane, on Friday, March 15th at 1 p.m. Committal with military honors will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019