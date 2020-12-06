Edward J. Mawod
1927 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Edward J. Mawod, age 93, passed away of natural causes on November 30, 2020 at his residence in Salt Lake City. He was born to Joseph Mawod and Mary Abdnor in Dallas, TX, the first of three boys. He was raised in the San Joaquin Valley in California. This is where he began to cultivate his great wit and ability to regale us all.
Ed Joined the Army in 1945 and was stationed in Japan. After his discharge, he attended Stanford University. After graduating with a degree in Economics, he became a Floor Trader on the Los Angeles Stock Exchange. He accepted an offer to move to Salt Lake City to open a branch stock brokerage firm. This is where he met and married his loving wife of 59 years, Theda Panos. Together they raised their only daughter and opened their own independent stock brokerage firm. This is where Ed flourished as a stock trader and gathered a greater circle of friends, acquaintances and adventurous stories. After he retired, he became an avid dog breeder and trialer. He loved to hunt, fish, hike, play pool , cards and golf. He was always happy to share his newest golf tip, stance and swing.
Ed & Theda hosted numerous family and friend gatherings at their home throughout the years. Ed's ever-present humor and straight forwardness was evident to all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and wife Theda. Ed is survived by his daughter, Michele (Jeff) Cline, Grandson, Nathan (Donell) Cline and great granddaughter, Callie as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and their families.
Due to turbulent times, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, Ed invites you to have your favorite cocktail and give him a toast in return. The family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity
