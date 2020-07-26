1/2
Edward Jake Espinosa
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Jake Espinosa "Ed"
1959 -2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on July 20, 2020 at home in West Valley City from complications due to heart failure.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou Espinosa; Sons, Shannon Lester (Shelley); Jayson Lester; Daughter, Jennifer Bauman (Michael); Daughter-in-Law, Elizabeth Lester; Grandchildren, Tylan Lester, Xander Street, Keegan Lester, Ryker Bauman, Denali Lester and bonus grandkids, Dominique Sparacino, Elijah Fritz, and Taneil Davey; Sisters, Patricia Redington (Scott); Judy Woolley (Dennis); Brother, Richard Espinosa (Helen Smith); and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his Parents, Mary and Jake Espinosa; and Son, Justin Lester.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call one hour prior. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave and "T" Street. The family requests that you please wear masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Utah and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. To send thoughts and memories, and for a loving tribute and full obituary, please see neilodonnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved