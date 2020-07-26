Edward Jake Espinosa "Ed"
1959 -2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on July 20, 2020 at home in West Valley City from complications due to heart failure.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou Espinosa; Sons, Shannon Lester (Shelley); Jayson Lester; Daughter, Jennifer Bauman (Michael); Daughter-in-Law, Elizabeth Lester; Grandchildren, Tylan Lester, Xander Street, Keegan Lester, Ryker Bauman, Denali Lester and bonus grandkids, Dominique Sparacino, Elijah Fritz, and Taneil Davey; Sisters, Patricia Redington (Scott); Judy Woolley (Dennis); Brother, Richard Espinosa (Helen Smith); and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his Parents, Mary and Jake Espinosa; and Son, Justin Lester.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call one hour prior. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave and "T" Street. The family requests that you please wear masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Utah and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. To send thoughts and memories, and for a loving tribute and full obituary, please see neilodonnellfh.com
