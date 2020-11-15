1/1
Edward Peterson Sr.
1957 - 2020
On Friday October 30, 2020 Edward Bonner Peterson Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep after a tragic battle with Parkinson's.
Ed was born on April 8,1957 with his twin sister Mary Ann to Doug and Betty Peterson. Ed raised three children; Jenny Fay, Edward Jr. and Lisa Marie. He worked many years in the plumbers union. 25 years at the Home Depot, where he met many friends whom became family.
Ed was full of kindness, resilience, strength, grit and humor. Ed always had the right funny expression or joke to set people at ease. Ed loved all those close to him fiercely as well as Green Bay Packers, go Pack go! Ed will be remembered for his charisma, quick wit, infectious smile, compassionate spirit and giving heart. Ed will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister Mary Ann, father Doug, mother Betty and the mother of his children Nancy Fay. He is survived by his children Jenny Fay, Edward Jr., Lisa Marie (JMichael Davis) grandchildren Jasper, Kirin, Jasmine, his brothers Dave, Gary and Doug along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Due to COVID-19 services will be different. Ed's ashes will be placed in a niche at UVMP on November 20, 2020 located at 17111 South Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT 84065. Please arrive at 10:30am wearing masks and follow social distancing guidelines. A grand celebration of Ed's life will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor on June 26, 2021 when it is safer for all of us to gather, celebrate and share our stories of such an amazing man we all love so much!

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Inurnment
UVMP
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
I knew Ed as "Beltsander," my special nickname for him. Because he was that special - he was my musical Soul Brother, and regardless years that would pass before we could visit again while I visited my second home of Utah where I met him working at HD, our encounters were like coming home again. ...Be at peace, Soul Brother. You're my Blue Sky always.
Meg Andersen
Friend
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kim & Valarie Candelario
Friend
