Edwin Brown Firmage
Oct 1, 1935 ~ Oct 3, 2020
Father, partner, friend, teacher, advocate, Edwin Brown Firmage passed away October 3, 2020, at age 85, having lived a life of inner richness and action for good.
Ed's family held a private graveside service, but would like to invite friends to participate in a future public memorial online. Those interested please go to: edfirmagememorial.com
to leave contact information, condolences and memories. The memorial also contains a tribute to Ed's remarkable life.