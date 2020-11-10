1/1
Effie Faye Keith
1922 - 2020
Effie passed away on October 29, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on February 18, 1922 in Lehi, UT to Vilarious Zimmerman and Dora Sarah Webb.
Effie "F" worked as a stenographer, bookkeeper and retired as an import/export agent. Some of F's hobbies were dancing, fishing, hunting, camping, water/snow skiing, swimming, bowling and golfing. Her other interests included sewing, crafts and theater. She also enjoyed traveling with her family. F you were well loved and a part of you will live forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Keith, daughter Gayla Faye Thorsen and grandson Kory James Peterson. She is survived by her son, James Lynn Peterson, grandson Gene Thorsen and 4 great granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 1:45 pm prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
