Efrain Castro "Pestano"
2/21/96 ~ 12/11/19
Our caring & loving Son, Brother & Soulmate has returned home to his heavenly father.
Efrain was born on February 21st, 1996 in Salt Lake City to Sandra Cuevas and Efrain Castro.
In his short 23 years, Efrain had a big impact on everyone who crossed his path. From his happy spirit to his willingness to help someone in need. He had a way of always bringing everyone together and lit up any room he was in. He was constantly smiling or laughing, either with you or at you. Efrain would always keep it real with everyone too. If he had something to say he would say it, and everyone respected him for that.
He loved looking his best and always made sure to capture the moments with everyone he was around.
Efrain was the best Son a Mother could ever ask for. He always made sure his Mom, Marissa and his Sisters were taken care of.
The love he had and shared with Marissa over the last 7 ½ years was one of a kind. Efrain cherished her and had no problem showing how much he loved and cared for her. You've never seen a couple more right for each other. They were so adventurous and full of life, always creating memories and soaking up every moment.
Survived by his Mom Sandra, Dad Efrain, Grandma Anita, Grandpa Maximo, Soulmate Marissa, Sisters Leslie (Willy), Amaya and Sofia, Brother Angel and his In Laws
Preceded in death by his Grandpa Christino Rodriguez, Grandma Carmen Solano & Father in Law Tony Velasquez
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 715 West 300 North. A vigil service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019