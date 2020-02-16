|
|
Eileen Brereton passed away February 9, 2020. She was born May 21, 1917 in Karnack, IL to Milo E. and Elsie M. Ritchie.
Eileen graduated from Milliken University, Decatur, IL in 1939. She went on to have a career in finance with stocks and bonds as one of the first female brokers. She retired from Merrill Lynch in the late 60's.
She married Fred S. Brereton in 1967. Eileen was preceded in death by parents, husband and brother- in-law.
Survived by sister, Pauline (Polly) Hessler, nephew, Richard M. Hessler (Janet), niece, Susan E. Hessler (Tammy), great-nephew, Richard P., great-nieces, Diane E., Valerie K., and Sharon M.
Thanks to the entire staff at The Wentworth East Millcreek and Lighten Hospice.
A special thanks to Reggie Clemons, R.N. for all his loving care and support to Eileen and his continued loving care to Polly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , SLC, UT.
At Eileen's request no services. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020