Eileen Cynthia Rice
1929 ~ 2019
Eileen Cynthia Rice, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Ridge - Cottonwood, as a result of declining health due to natural causes. She was born on July 02, 1929, in San Francisco, CA., the only child of Louis Patch and Cynthia Verde. Eileen Rice grew up with a strong faith in the Catholic Church and attended Catholic schools.
Eileen married Lawrence Rice while living in San Francisco. They had one child, Lawrence Alan Rice, Jr., and later divorced. In 1973, Eileen moved to Salt Lake City with her son and mother.
Eileen is survived by her son, Lawrence Alan Rice Jr., her grandson, Andrew Louis and Andrea, daughters, Carmen and Shirley, and her granddaughter, Jessica Lynn and Alex, grandsons Joshua, Everett and Xander. She is also survived by special nieces Suzanne Pitts, Eve Mary Verde, Kathleen Martinez and Tina Robbins, as well as numerous other relatives living in the Salt Lake and Carbon County areas. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in- law, Sandi Lean Meade.
A vigil service will be held Tuesday, July 2, at 7 p.m., where friends may call between 6 - 7 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m.at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church - 1975 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, it was Eileen's request that donations be sent to Best Friends Sanctuary, https://support.bestfriends.org.
For full obituary, go to www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 29 to June 30, 2019