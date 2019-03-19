|
Eileen Joyce Johnson Brooks
1939 ~ 2019
St. Petersburg, FL-Eileen Brooks passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1939, to Adolph and Elma Johnson. She married the love of her life, Steve Brooks in 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this fall. She graduated in nursing from Westminster. She enjoyed her final years in Florida and her final days surrounded by her family. She is survived her eternal husband, Steve and by her daughter, Denise and her wife, Shauna Clark, her son Derrick, and her youngest son, Darrin and his husband, Steven Camicia, together with their daughters Kelsea and Hanna Brooks. She is also survived by her siblings whom she loved dearly: Lamar Johnson and Michael and Mary Johnson. Services will be held Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mormon Church in Gulfport, Florida, 5425 Gulfport Blvd S. Arrangements are being managed by Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater, FL.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019