Eileen Theresa Clyde
October 30, 1936 - March 2, 2020
Eileen "Lady" Clyde passed away on March 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah surrounded by her loved ones. She was 83 years old.
Eileen was a hard-working, fun-loving woman who was born on October 30, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Lena Perner Blacker and Ephraim Blacker. Shortly after her birth, her father, Ephraim, was killed in a tragic coal mining accident. Lena, Eileen's mother, would later remarry an Italian man named Gusto C. Lenzi in 1941. Eileen spent her childhood years in the Rock Springs/Superior Wyoming area; she grew up as an only child.
In 1960 Eileen met and fell in love with Kenneth "Dee" Clyde in Rock Springs. The two were married later that year on July 22. Dee affectionately called her "Rose Bud," and he was smitten by her exotic beauty and fun ways. He was the of love her life. The two raised three children, two sons, and a daughter in West Bountiful, Utah where they resided for over 50 years.
Eileen worked for the Davis County School Lunch Program at Viewmont High School for several decades and retired from there. She was known for her delicious cooking from being raised around her Slavic and Italian family and working as a lunch lady. Her children and grandchildren all have very fond memories of gathering at her home and enjoying her homemade spaghetti and meatballs, polenta, and various desserts, including her most amazing pies.
In addition to cooking, Eileen enjoyed sewing, listening to jazz and blues music, camping, swimming, playing cards, and a good party. She truly was the life of the party! Eileen was also known for always taking in stray animals and providing them a loving home and a good, hot meal. Her fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Eileen is survived by her son, Kenneth E. Clyde and wife, Lorrie, West Bountiful, Utah; her daughter, Cynthia Jones and husband, Kimm, Jesup, Georgia; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband, Dee Clyde, and son, Frank Sellers, preceded her in death.
A private celebration of Eileen's life will be held for immediate family members at a later date. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020