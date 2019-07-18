Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Elaine Carter Haake


1928 - 2019
Elaine Carter Haake
1928 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Elaine Carter Haake, age 90, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Draper, UT of causes incident to age. Born to Raymond C Carter and F. Louise Irons on December 11, 1928 in Provo, UT.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Haake, her parents, Raymond and Louise Carter, and sister, LuRae Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Anita Carpenter, of Cedar City, UT; her children: Kathleen Thorn (Dave -deceased) of West Valley, UT; Carole Lee Criddle (Keith) of Auburn, WA; Julie Wilson (Craig) of Sandy, UT; and John Haake (Barbara) of Marshallville, OH. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Goff Mortuary, Midvale, Utah on Saturday, July 20th. Viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM with funeral services following at 11:00 AM.
The family of Elaine Haake expresses their gratitude to Beehive Homes of Draper and to the staff for five years of loving care.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019
