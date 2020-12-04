1/1
Elaine Leonard Druce
1936 - 2020
Elaine Leonard Druce, age 84, returned to Heavenly Father on November 24, 2020 in Murray, Utah due to Respiratory Failure from COPD and complications from surgery. She was born March 28, 1936 to William Howard Leonard and Evelyn Juanita Steel. She graduated from West High School June 3rd, 1954. Elaine retired from Sperry Univac 1998.
She married the love of her life Thomas Raymond Druce on August 12, 1955 and later they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 21, 1965. They were married for 65 years.
They had (5) Children, Leonard (Susan), Karen (Craig), Ronald, Linda (Darren), and Robert (Heather); 14 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grandchildren.
She was also blessed with other children and grandchildren that she called family.
She had a passion for crocheting doilies, Barbie doll dresses and blankets. She also enjoyed going shopping with her girls and going to their cabin with her husband, family and friends.
Elaine enjoyed her calling working at the Halfway House serving food and many other callings in the church.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, her kids, and her sister Dianne Melby.
Preceded in death by her father, mother, her sister Gloria, and grandson Jason.
To honor Elaine's memory there will be a viewing Saturday, December 5, 2020 at their Church at 3175 South 3450 West, West Valley City, Utah from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Virtual service details are at larkinmortuary.com. Flowers can be sent to Larkin Mortuary at 260 East South Temple, in Salt Lake City prior to 9 AM December 5th.
We love you Mom!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
01:00 - 01:45 PM
their Church
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
