1937 - 2020Sandy, Utah-Elaine M. Owens passed away in the presence of her children on July 9, 2020 in Sandy, UT. She was 83.Elaine was born on Jan. 21, 1937 in Paxton, IL & is survived by her children, Jacqueline Madsen (Gary), Jillaine Owens, Beth Owens DeSantis (Michael) & Rod Owens (Kelly); 7 grandchildren; a great-grandson; & her sister Elisa Frank Nichols.Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Michael J. & Adelaide A. (Hyams) Lucchesi; her husband, Robert (Bob) H. Owens; & a grandson.A memorial service will be held on July 14th, 2 p.m., at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Millcreek, UT, followed by a graveside service on July 16th, 9 a.m., at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery.For Elaine's full obituary and online condolences, visit www.wasatchlawn.com