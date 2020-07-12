1/2
Elaine M. Owens
Sandy, Utah-Elaine M. Owens passed away in the presence of her children on July 9, 2020 in Sandy, UT. She was 83.
Elaine was born on Jan. 21, 1937 in Paxton, IL & is survived by her children, Jacqueline Madsen (Gary), Jillaine Owens, Beth Owens DeSantis (Michael) & Rod Owens (Kelly); 7 grandchildren; a great-grandson; & her sister Elisa Frank Nichols.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Michael J. & Adelaide A. (Hyams) Lucchesi; her husband, Robert (Bob) H. Owens; & a grandson.
A memorial service will be held on July 14th, 2 p.m., at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Millcreek, UT, followed by a graveside service on July 16th, 9 a.m., at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery.
For Elaine's full obituary and online condolences, visit www.wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery
