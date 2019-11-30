|
|
Elaine Matthews
1929 - 2019
Elaine Fay Jenkins Matthews, 90, Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. Elaine was born on August 30, 1929, the fourth of six children born to Sir Walter and Ellen Jenkins. She was the last surviving member of that family to be called home. She was a lifelong resident of Midvale, where she raised her own family not far from her childhood home. Elaine graduated from Jordan High School. She married the love, light, and joy of her life, Douglas David Matthews, Jr., on June 10, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was the epitome of a homemaker. She took great pride in her home and family, and for fifty-eight years lovingly and meticulously cared for their special needs son Gregory. Elaine, along with others, fought and successfully obtained approval for a much needed new public school designed exclusively for special needs students. A highlight of Elaine's life for several years was an invitation to serve alongside her husband, in Washington D.C., where he was a Cultural Administrator, and she an Official Judge and President of the National Selections Committee for the National Independence Day Festival and Parade. Elaine is survived by her sons, Howard (Gail), and Gregory Matthews, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Leland (Karen) Matthews. Elaine's dear sister Erma preceded her in death by just one week. She is also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, beloved husband Doug, eldest son David, and grandson Harrison. Elaine always expressed that above all in life, she was most grateful for a good family. She was a very strong, intelligent, and dedicated woman, and we are most grateful for such a wonderful and loving mother. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to that at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street in Midvale, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019