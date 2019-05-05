|
|
Elaine N. Child
1942 ~ 2019
Elaine Nelson Child, age 76, peacefully passed into the embrace of loved ones on May 4, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah, due to the effects of cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; their children: Jennifer (Chris) Soutas, Tony (Susana) Child, and Rebecca (David) Bateman; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins- Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the South Cottonwood Chevy Chase Ward located at 5235 South Wesley Road, Murray, Utah, with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Wasatch Law Memorial Park.
Please feel free to wear a touch of light pink. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church Perpetual Education Fund or the Church Humanitarian Fund.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019