Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
4760 So. State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
755 E. Three Fountains Circle
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
755 E. Three Fountains Circle
Murray, UT
View Map
Elaine Niederhauser


1930 - 2019
Elaine Niederhauser Obituary
Elaine Niederhauser
1930 ~ 2019
Elaine Niederhauser, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Ernest and Eva Carlson Niederhauser on 03-22-30, and she loved having a birthday that was the same forward and backward. She lived most of her life in Sugarhouse, UT and graduated from South High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for USF&G, Award Homes, and Beehive Insurance. After her retirement she moved to Murray, UT where she lived the remainder of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 755 E. Three Fountains Circle, Murray, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary located at 4760 So. State Street, Murray, UT and again prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
