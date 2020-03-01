|
|
Elaine Sleight McLean
1936 ~ 2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Friend left us 2/22/2020. Elaine was born on 4/13/1936 in Paris, Idaho to Karl Sleight and Blanche Bateman Sleight. She is preceded in death by them, her husband Marvin Smith McLean, her brother's William & Clyde Sleight.
She married Marvin on 4/8/1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three children: Wes McLean, Margaret Havenar (Perry) & Bruce McLean (Kathy). She has enjoyed the blessing of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived her life with the warmest heart and greatest spirit possible. She perpetually sought knowledge and adventure to enrich her life, all the while nurturing and fulfilling the soul of everyone she met. She dedicated her life to her family and was famous for worrying about our wellbeing. She loved all of us with all her heart, and we loved her back even more.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State St, Murray, UT on Sunday, March 1st, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2nd, from 11am to 12noon, with a viewing prior from 10am to 10:45am at the Winder West 4th LDS Church located at 951 E. 3825 So., Millcreek, UT. Graveside services to follow at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 So., Millcreek, UT. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020