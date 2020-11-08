Elaine Anderson

1929 ~ 2020

Our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, Elaine Wood Anderson, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of our dad and her family on November 5, 2020. Mom was born on November 28, 1929 in Levan, Utah to Clark Stevens and Marie Anderson Wood. Her parents and siblings, Everett, Delma, Lola, Lillis and Rulon all have preceded her in death.

Mom met our dad at a childhood friends farm where he was milking a cow and she wanted her to see the boy she had a crush on. Our dad took interest in the redheaded girl and she married V. Dale Anderson, September 17, 1948 in the Manti Temple. They lived in Levan until dad was hired by the Utah Highway Patrol and they moved to Monticello, Utah with Carol, Dale Lynn and Jean. A move to Ogden, Utah and Janet was born. They built their home in Hunter, Utah where they resided until their death.

Our mother was fortunate to be a stay at home mom where our friends were always welcome. She taught us to cook, sew and craft. She was an accomplished seamstress who made many prom and wedding dresses for family and friends. She made antique doilies, quilted, and knitted. Quilting and any hobby her children were involved in she went along for the ride.

She was active in the Hunter Ward and always willing to serve when asked. We lost our dad December 24, 2005 and this was hard on her as she missed him dearly. As her sight failed and she became dependent on us, we were privileged to be able to take care of her until her death.

As her children, we take comfort knowing she is back in our dad's arms and with her parents and siblings. She is survived by Carol (Greg) Christiansen, Dale (Daryce), Jean (Rick) Allen, and Janet (Gil) Coombs. She leaves 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Rest in peace until we see you again mom and know you were loved. It was a privilege to be your children.

Graveside services will be held November 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park. Under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.



