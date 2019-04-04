|
Eldon Lee Burgener
1947 - 2019
On March 28, 2019, Eldon Lee Burgener stepped from mortality to immortality in West Valley City, Utah. He was born to Victor A. & Bertha I. Dickman Burgener on January 21, 1947 in Murray, Utah. He worked for many years at Ken Garff Mitsubishi as a factory trained specialist.
Preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Ronald and two sisters Barbara (Eben) Blomquist and Karen Burgener.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019