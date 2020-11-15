Eldon C. Nye
1933 ~ 2020
Dad passed through the veil into the loving arms of his eternal companion, Shirlee Ann Westover Nye, on November 10, 2020. He had been waiting anxiously to join her since she passed on September 3, 2019. While we are sad to not have Dad with us, we find joy and comfort in knowing they are together again. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 28, 1953 and Shirlee joined him as he served in the Army as a radio operator at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska. They were well known for the love they showed each other during 66 blissful years together.
Dad was born on February 12, 1933 to Frank Weldon Nye and Amy Collings and lived his entire life in Magna, Utah except for his time in the military. Dad is survived by two sisters Donna Amott and Laura (Frank) Larsen as well as his five children: Karen (Gavin) LeBaron, Kenneth (Vickie) Nye, Cindy Seager, Robert (Jan) Nye, and Sherrie (Doug) Miller. He has 21 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lola Sayer. Dad was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served throughout his life in many ways including Bishop. Dad was a great example of service as he quietly helped countless people until sickness took away that capacity late in his life. He loved creating beautiful woodwork in his shop in the garage. Dad also taught us honesty and integrity as his word was his bond. We have many fond memories of camping together, playing cards together and other fun family activities.
Dad worked at Kennecott Copper for 42 years. He also served for many years as a board member of Cyprus Credit Union. Dad and Mom loved to travel and spent many years in leadership roles with the Good Sam's Club.
Dad spent the last two years of his life at the Sheridan assisted living center where he made new friends and enjoyed the care of an outstanding staff. The family wishes to thank the staff for their kindness.
Details for viewing the graveside service are available at: https://www.peelfuneralhome.com/obituary/Eldon-Nye
. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to do an act of kindness for someone else.