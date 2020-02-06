|
|
1921 ~ 2020
Eldon R Taylor peacefully left for his home in eternity at 12:30 pm on Feb. 2, 2020, at his home in Mapleton, Utah surrounded by family. He was born in Loa, Utah to Cora Ann Rees & Hyrum Leonard Taylor on Aug. 7, 1921. He was married to Dawn Allen on 14 Aug. 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 7 children. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his wife, Dawn, a son, LaCal, a daughter-in-law, Patricia, and a granddaughter, Brenda. The viewing will be held at 825 E Hawk Rest Dr., Mapleton, Utah on Feb. 8, from 9-10:30 and funeral will start at 11 am. He will be interned at the Loa, Utah cemetery alongside is wife and son.
