3/3/1928 - 3/15/2020
Our amazing Mom, Grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 15, 2020. She was the star of her 92nd birthday party on March 3rd and was so happy the family could be there to celebrate with her.
Eleanor was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University where she met Bob, who was the love of her life and husband of 66 years. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2014. His job took the family from Oklahoma to Arkansas, Texas, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Utah, where Eleanor became involved with each of her new communities.
While raising four children, Mom completed her Master of Library Science at the University of Pittsburgh and used her degree to work as a librarian after moving to Utah. She loved her job as the librarian at Granite High School where she worked for 21 years, retiring in 1992.
Utah was home for 52 years, and Eleanor loved her mountains. You could find her hiking or skiing almost every day and she found true, spiritual peace in her lofty playgrounds. She skied on her 90th birthday with a multitude of her friends and family, and we had a hard time keeping up with her that day! Mom organized a hiking group and planned the hikes for many years. She loved spending time with her hiking and skiing buddies, which included hosting her patio and Christmas parties every year. Her friends brought her such joy!
Eleanor was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered with the Family Promise homeless program.
Being a member of P.E.O., Chapter Y, was a highlight in Mom's life. She had a talent for searching out newcomers to Utah and inviting them to be a part of P.E.O. She loved her sisterhood and the meaning and purpose P.E.O. gave to her life.
Mom was a rock in the foundation of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's' lives. She was our cheerleader, consultant, confidant, organizer and matriarch. We will miss her dearly.
Eleanor is survived by her four children: Rob Anderson (Terry), Sarah Anderson (Roger Young), Dave Anderson, Hans Anderson (Laurie); eight grandchildren: Sara Spencer, Nic Anderson, Sam Malin, Jim Gatsby, Alan Pannier, Michael Pannier, Erik Nielsen, Austin Anderson; and seven great-grandchildren: Tyson Evans, Lily Gatsby, Penelope Gatsby, Deacon Pannier, Lola Pannier, Asher Pannier, Wells Pannier, and one due in July.
We would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at the Wellington for their care of Mom during the last few months. They are truly angels!
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Celebration of Life service for Mom will be held at a later date, when we can safely congregate. A notification of the service will be sent at that time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020