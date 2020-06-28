Eleanor Estelle Sajdak Sniegocki
1928 - 2020
1928 ~ 2020
Our loving mother passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Chicago on July 13, 1928. She was married to Joseph for 67 years until his passing in 2015. She raised three strong and responsible daughters through the example that she set. She lived a fulfilled and meaningful life.
Eleanor grew up in Chicago. Mom and Dad retired to Salt Lake City in 1988 where they enjoyed their life together and with their family.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her daughter, Susan Miller. She leaves behind her daughters: Connie Sniegocki and Kathy (Scott) Czaja, grandchildren: Lisa (Peter) Westbrook, Sarah (Sam) Allen, Philip, Alex and Ben Czaja, great grandsons: Milo and Oliver Allen, and Daniel Anderson.
A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later time when we can gather together safely.
An expanded obituary is available at www.cannonmortuary.com where condolences can also be shared.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
