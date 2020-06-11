Eleanor Jane Heitzman Carlston
Feb 3, 1920 ~ June 7, 2020
Eleanor Jane was born in her Grandmother's house in Denver, Colorado because the hospital was full of victims of the "Spanish" Flu pandemic of 1918. She grew up in Park City at the Silver King Mine, where her father was Superintendent and General Manager. The family moved to Salt Lake City where she graduated as valedictorian from East High School at age 16. Eleanor graduated from the University of Utah in both Bacteriology and Medical Technology. She married Peter L. Carlston, who had joined the Navy during World War II, and they moved immediately to Norman, Oklahoma, where she set up the lab in the Industrial Hygiene Facility for the Navy. Later they were stationed in Berkley, California where in 1943 she worked for Dr. Geiger. She calibrated and helped develop the Geiger counter working, unbeknownst to her, on the Manhattan Project. Pete and Eleanor returned to Salt Lake City, and in 1955 they moved to Holladay. She later worked in the University Cancer Research Facility. She obtained a teaching certificate in 1965 from the University of Utah. For 26 years, she taught 7th, 8th, and 9th grades at Olympus Junior High, with endorsements in English (with her M.A. in English), Science, and Special Education. During the same period, for over 35 years, she and Pete managed the Pete Carlston's Sports and Ski Schools.
She was in many volunteer and philanthropic organizations, and she took leadership roles as Worthy Matron of Mountain Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, President of PEO, Chapter E (an educational organization raising money for women to attend college and supporting Cottey College), President of the Ladies Literary Club, President of Reviewers, and in 1974, she became Supreme Queen, the international head of Daughters of the Nile, which raises money for the Shriners' Hospitals for Children. She traveled to 167 temples and hospitals in North America.
She loved her family deeply and supported them in any way possible. Eleanor is survived by three children: Peter Gerald Carlston (Kristy) Phoenix, AZ; Jan Fraser Carlston (Eloise) Sandy, UT; Jane Carlston Myers (Gary) West Jordan, UT.
Her Grandchildren are Jennifer Diane Carlston, Draper, UT; Jean Marie Abraitis (Marcus), Philadelphia, PA; George Peter Staplin, OK; John Robert Staplin, TX.
Great grandchildren are: Nova Lenore, Trillian Elise, and Dmitri Peter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Mearle G. Heitzman and Eleanor Jane Fraser, two brothers, Mearle G. Heitzman and Theodore F. Heitzman, and her husband of almost fifty years, Peter L. Carlston.
Eleanor loved to travel with her mother and friends and had been around the world to acquire a broad perspective of people and many cultures. At age 100, she still lived independently, drove to shop, and drove 40 miles each week to get her hair done. She fought fiercely for that independence and to expand opportunities and education for women and children all her life. She was still on the Volunteer Board of the Shriners' Hospitals for Children (Secretary) and the Supreme Board of Directors of Daughters of the Nile.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Daughters of the Nile Foundation, PEO International, or some environmental cause. Because of Covid 19, the Episcopal funeral is limited to ten family members at the graveside on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City, in the SE quadrant. Anyone other than immediate family may drive by at 11:30 if they wish. A memorial will be held later at Starks Funeral Parlor and the Salt Lake Masonic Temple. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.