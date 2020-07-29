Eleanor Jost Isakson (101) passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. Born July 8, 1919, the daughter of Alfred Leland and Beatrice Tillotson Jost, she grew up in Fruit Heights and Kaysville where her father built and operated the Rock Loft.
Eleanor married Arthur W. Isakson in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they built their home in Bountiful and raised their family there. Eleanor worked at Farmers State Bank and made many lifelong friends with her co-workers and bank customers. She was also very active with Credit Women International, serving as president for a period of time.
Always a gracious hostess, Eleanor loved to entertain. She loved to cook, sew, golf and travel.
Several years after Art's death in 1978, Eleanor married Loyd Barlow. Together they enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren and spending most of their winters as snowbirds in St. George. Loyd died in 2002.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Connie (David) Allen, Scott (Carrie) Isakson, Kristine (David) King, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, sisters, Lavon, Marjorie, and Charlene (Cherrie), her brother Dale, and great-granddaughter Kelsey.
A graveside service will be held July 29 for immediate family at the Ogden Memorial Heights Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
The family extends the warmest thank you to the people at Creekside Senior Living and Aspire Hospice for their loving care.