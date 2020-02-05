|
1930 ~ 2020
Eleanor Kathryn (Hughes) Willhard of Bountiful, Utah was born in Greybull, Wyoming on May 10, 1930 and passed away peacefully in the loving company of family on January 30, 2020.
Her early childhood years were spent in Kansas until, at the age of 10, the family moved back to Wyoming. Her father owned and operated the Hughes (grain) Elevator in Riverton, Wyoming where she learned bookkeeping skills at an early age. She loved spending time with relatives, both in Greybull and in Minnesota.
A bright child, Eleanor was one of 3 Valedictorians of her high school class. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society and Chi Omega Sorority and graduated from The University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and minor in English.
Eleanor married her college sweetheart, Wallace (Wally) Willhard, on June 6, 1953 and had 8 children in eleven years.
An active member of her community, she was a member of the League of Women Voters and was frequently inspired to take a stand on issues and voice her concerns in person or through Letters to the Editor of newspapers. She was a devoted member of St. Olaf parish, where she was involved with numerous groups and activities, was a supporter and parent at St. Olaf Catholic School, served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught mystagogy, and was active in Council of Women (receiving the Woman of the Year award).
Eleanor had a kind heart and believed in helping others, which was reflected in the career choices she made. She spent 10 years working for Refugee Resettlement and Catholic Community Services to help refugees settle and find a better life in America. She also worked for H&R Block as a tax consultant for 39 years before finally retiring when she was 81 years old!
Eleanor enjoyed playing bridge and, although her skill level qualified her for tournament play (at 70 plus years of age); she discovered that she preferred the social aspect of playing recreationally. She LOVED to travel and never turned down an opportunity to explore another region of the world or travel to visit friends and family. Her travels included: Ireland, Scandinavia, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, Italy, Israel, Egypt, Mexico, and Hawaii.
Eleanor had an infectious smile and a very welcoming disposition. She sowed wonderful friendships over the years, from which she reaped tremendous blessings. Her friendships spanned lifetimes, including an exceptional group of local friends from her church, civic, and bridge groups. The family would especially like to thank the Knowles family, who lived across the street for nearly 60 years, for their decades of friendship and assistance. They somehow always seemed to be there when needed. We love and appreciate you.
Eleanor is survived by her 8 children: Linda, Janet (Eugene), Susan (Allen), Dave (Lora), Tim, Paula (Brett), Anne, and Mike (Tammy); 9 grandchildren: Carly, Lauren, Emily, Sarah, Travis, Brian, Josh, Dillon, and Sam; and brother: Joe (Nancy) Hughes. Preceded in death by her husband: Wally Willhard, parents: Paul B. and Burnys Hughes, and son-in-law: Patrick Johnson.
Funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 277 East 1800 South, Bountiful, Utah followed by a Celebration of Life.
In memory of Eleanor and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic School (www.stolafs.org) or to Catholic Community Services (www.ccsutah.org).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020