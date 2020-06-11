Eleanor Louise Barrell

1924 ~ 2019

One year ago, June 12, 2019, Eleanor Louise Barrell died in her Holladay, UT home following complications from a fall.at the age of 95. Born to parents Glen Swanson and Ina (Ashby) on April 18, 1924 in Kansas City, MO, she grew up in Des Moines in difficult times the during Great Depression. During WW2, she worked in a munitions plant making bullets. In 1950, she married Fred Barrell, her husband for 60 years. Together they raised four children. When the youngest child started school, she started classes, first at Grandview College and later at Drake University and obtained two Master degrees in English and Education. She taught English and drama at Ankeny High School. In 1969, the family moved to Utah where she taught at Bryant Junior High and Rose Park Elementary until retiring. She was an active member at Our Saviours Lutheran Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Eleanor loved reading, traveling and car camping throughout the west. She is survived by her children Denise (Mike), Dan (Arleen), and Jeff (Candy), ten grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was a cheerful and good hearted person that could simultaneously be tough and kind. Her summary: "It's been a good life".



