Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Eleanor M. Kohler


1927 - 2019
Eleanor M. Kohler Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Eleanor M. Kohler died on August 24, 2019 in Brentwood, California. Born February 8, 1927 to Harry and Irene Conroy in North Java, New York. She married John W. Kohler in Warsaw, New York on August 30, 1952. She is survived by two children, Peggy Hanson (David) of California and Albert Kohler of Salt Lake City, Utah, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, one brother, Don, and one sister, Rosemary, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church of which she was a member, on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church or the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
