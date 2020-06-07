Elfredia Victoria Orlandi "Vicki" Keele
1949 - 2020
Vicki was born July 27th in the coal camp Mutual, Utah to Fredia Nadeen Woody and Victor John Orlandi, Jr. It was a home she carried in her heart and never really left. Everything she did, she did with love. On June 4th she was embraced by the angels to continue her journey with her loved ones. She will be dearly remembered by her husband Lloyd, daughters Cathy (Don) and Tracy (Rick), as well as three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many more who will always hold her in their hearts. As per her wishes, Vicki will be cremated. There will be a service in her memory at a later date. For the full obituary, please visit www.mitchellfuneralhome.net. If you would like to make a contribution, the family suggests making it to The Alzheimer's Association Utah Chapter at alz.org/utah or calling 1-800-272-3900.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
