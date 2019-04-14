Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Elfrieda Olt
Elfrieda Olt


Elfrieda Olt
1917 - 2019
Elfrieda Olt Obituary
1917 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Elfrieda Olt passed to her eternal rest on April 11, 2019, at the age of one hundred and one. She was born in Chemnitz, Germany, December 19, 1917, to Emil Scherner and Melitta Franke. She was one of eight children.
Elfrieda is survived by her four children, George, Bernd, Manfred and Frank, eight grandchildren, including Allen, Mark, and Janelle whom she helped raise. Seven great-grandchildren and extended family. Elfrieda was a homemaker and loved caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, swimming, shopping, and trips to Wendover.
A memorial and graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM, followed by a reception at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Friends and acquaintances may call at that time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
