Elizabeth Anne
Bowden
1958~2020
Elizabeth Anne Bowden, our friend, died of natural causes on May 16, 2020. Born on March 29, 1958 in Salt Lake City to Barbara L. Perrine and Renold L. Bowden, Liz joined older brother Rennie to complete their happy family of four.
Liz led an idyllic childhood, attending Rosslyn Heights Elementary, developing her talent for art, and forming friendships that would last throughout her lifetime. Liz would experience calamity in her life, however, as just days before Liz entered junior high, her father died, and while in high school, Liz experienced the tragic death of her brother.
Despite the tragedies and challenges in her life, Liz possessed a quick wit and a positive attitude. She had a deep love and appreciation for nature and the arts. She treasured the splendor of the mountains, the beauty of animals and the magnificence of a Verdi aria.
She could easily identify any flower or tree; she could talk knowledgeably and extensively about architecture, politics and history. Liz graduated from East High School and attended Westminster College. She held a BFA in Interior Architecture Design from the California College of Arts and Crafts (now California College of the Arts). Liz worked as an interior designer and also as a caregiver in the home health industry. She spent many years caring for her mother. Liz was passionate about animals and, up until her death, worked to rescue and care for cats.
Liz leaves behind many loving friends and cousins; an aunt, Beverly Bowden Evans; and her beloved feline companions, Snagglepuss and Dashielle.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30 at noon at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In memory of Liz, please consider making a donation to PBS Utah, Best Friends Animal Society, or the Humane Society of Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020