1923 ~ 2019
Elizabeth Anne Dorland Spikes passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2019 with her children present. She was born in Anaconda, Montana to Max and Edith Dorland on May 2, 1923.
Anne grew up in the sleepy little beach town, Redondo Beach, California. She married John Spikes on July 17, 1942 and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1948 where John worked as a photo biologist at the University of Utah for many years.
They had three children, John Spikes (Sherry), Dan Spikes (Barbara), and Mary Spikes Davis (Clem).
They had six grandchildren, Rachel Goates (Jon), John L Spikes, Robert Spikes (Christina), Patrick Spikes, Danny Blue Airsman (Amber), Jeffery Davis (Audrey) along with six great grandchildren, Henry Goates, Max Goates, Evelyn Goates, Sebastian Spikes, Michela Spikes, and Brittany Bullock (Chandler). Anne also leaves behind three great great grandchildren, Austin Spikes, Avalynn Spikes, and Cooper Bullock.
Anne is survived by nieces Cynthy Ardell (Dave) and Cathy Salmon (Al). She is also survived by her loyal cat Lyla. Anne was preceded in death by her husband John Spikes, sister Evelyn Sieling (Kenneth) and mother-in-law Gladys Spikes. While raising her family Anne worked as a nurse at the University of Utah Hospital, and later as a hospice volunteer for Community Nursing Services.
In her later years she made new younger friends through bridge groups and water aerobics at Steiner Pool. Anne wishes to thank them all for their friendship. Anne would like to thank Dr. Frederick Gottlieb and Dr. Albert Vitale for their wonderful care. Anne would also like to thank Aspire Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Anne has donated her body to the University of Utah Hospital. At her request, there will be no funeral or services. In lieu of flowers please contribute to .
Anne's advice to all would be "Make younger friends and exercise" and "Travel and Make Memories"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019