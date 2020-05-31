In Loving Memory

Elizabeth Elmina Marie Murphy (Liz), 68, of Hartwell, GA, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Her many friends and family will remember Liz as gentle, soft spoken, and humble. She understood our need to be shown respect and she listened without judgment. She forgave our faults, despised hypocrisy and laughed at our humanity. You could see a little sparkle in her eye when someone received their "comeuppance." She could be silently stubborn and openly loving. She taught us all so much about what it means to live without pretense.

She was born in Salamanca, NewYork, but moved to the family farm in Moultrie, GA, shortly after her birth. She graduated with honors from Moultrie High School and attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, before transferring to the Medical College of Georgia where she completed her BS in Nursing.

Liz moved to New York City and worked many summers as a nurse and trainer at Trailblazers Camp for underprivileged children from the city to experience nature. She returned to school at the University of Georgia where she received an M. Ed in Counseling. During this time she enjoyed weekends at the family cabin on Lake Hartwell.

Liz moved out west when she accepted a position as Director of Nursing at the University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute. She later worked with the Joint Commission for hospital accreditation before returning the the University of Utah as a nursing/counselor coordinator for the Utah Juvenile Justice System. She also helped author a textbook about accreditation. It was during this time that Liza was diagnosed with a chronic disease that led to her disability.

This did not diminish her love of life and she enjoyed the "wide open spaces" for many years. No trip with family and friends through the parks and mountains she loved was complete without rolling down the windows and singing. It was in Utah that Liz met her husband Thomas Nelson who shared her love of the outdoors and they enjoyed camping and hiking with their many pets.

As physical activity became more difficult, Liz and her husband Thomas moved back to Georgia to be closer to family. Here she was able to reconnect with old friends near Lake Hartwell. Liz loved children, her garden, singing and playing guitar, reading, baking, and honeybees, which she knew were endangered.

She is survived by her husband Thom Nelson, Hartwell, Ga, a stepdaughter Melanie Joseph Walgren and two granddaughters, Addie and Dixie, of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by her siblings: Peter and his wife, Angie Sayeski, of Atlanta, GA; Suzanne Murphy Hightower of Athens, GA; Maureen Murphy Deloach of Hartwell, GA; Robert Murphy III of Pensacola, FL; and Mark Murphy of Athens, GA; seven nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews and all those who were a part of her rich, beautiful life.

A memorial tribute will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trailblazers Camp, Montague Township, New Jersey. Information for donating is available on their website.



