Elizabeth Pieper
1928-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Elizabeth Haeussner Pieper died July 22, 2020 in Taylorsville Utah of causes incident to age. She was born February 24, 1928, in Burgbernheim Germany. She is survived by Margot Kimball (Steven), Klaus Goeller (Beverly) and Robert Pieper (Laura), ten grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. A private visitation for the family and close friends will be held Tuesday, July 28 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, 10:00 - 10:45 am. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am. For Complete obituary or condolences go to www.dignitymemorial.com