1/2
Elizabeth Haeussner Pieper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Pieper
1928-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Elizabeth Haeussner Pieper died July 22, 2020 in Taylorsville Utah of causes incident to age. She was born February 24, 1928, in Burgbernheim Germany. She is survived by Margot Kimball (Steven), Klaus Goeller (Beverly) and Robert Pieper (Laura), ten grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. A private visitation for the family and close friends will be held Tuesday, July 28 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, 10:00 - 10:45 am. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am. For Complete obituary or condolences go to www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved