Elizabeth Irene Helsley
(AKA - Tinker Bell)
1957 ~ 2020
One of God's Angels earned her wings on January 3, 2020 surrounded by many who loved her.
She was born on April 2, 1957 to Guy H. Helsley and Shirley M. Martin in the Steptoe Hospital in Ely, Nevada. Born with D. S. and weighing in at less than two pounds, she was small enough to fit in a shoe box. Our father commented that her name was too big for her and nicknamed her "Tinker Bell", which our family and close friends referred to her from then on. The doctors said she would not live to be eleven years old, but she proved them wrong; and even when she suffered from her many health issues, she always had a smile to share with you and tell you she was fine.
Liz left a lasting impression on all who came into contact with her and was an inspiration to us all. Liz loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Diet Coke, trips to get cappuccinos, Dolly Parton, and coloring books that she would color in for hours.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Gourdin, Murray, Utah, and Christine (Jan) Otto, West Valley City, Utah; brother, William H. Helsey, Reno, Nevada; nephews, Tom, Kevin, and Gregory; nieces, Cheryl and C. J.; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William F., Gregory P., and Fred Eby; brother-in-law, Eli E. Gourdin; sister-in-law, Christine N. Helsley; and many more family members.
The family would like to thank Maegan and her staff at the Danville Riverton Group Home for all the love and care they showered on Liz in her time with them and all the people who helped in her journey through life.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Midvale City Cemetery, 471 6th Avenue, Midvale, with a viewing prior from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020