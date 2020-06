Mother Elizabeth Jackson1931 ~ 2020West Jordan, UT-Mother Elizabeth Jackson, age 89, passed away on May 31, 2020 in West Jordan, UT. She was born on May 15, 1931 to Charles and Clara Tillman. A funeral service will be held on Friday 6/12/2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. A viewing will be held on Thursday 6/11/2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Please visit memorialutah.com for the full obituary.