Mother Elizabeth Jackson
1931 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Mother Elizabeth Jackson, age 89, passed away on May 31, 2020 in West Jordan, UT. She was born on May 15, 1931 to Charles and Clara Tillman. A funeral service will be held on Friday 6/12/2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. A viewing will be held on Thursday 6/11/2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Please visit memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
1931 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Mother Elizabeth Jackson, age 89, passed away on May 31, 2020 in West Jordan, UT. She was born on May 15, 1931 to Charles and Clara Tillman. A funeral service will be held on Friday 6/12/2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. A viewing will be held on Thursday 6/11/2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Please visit memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.