Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Terrill
Together 62 Years
Heaven gained another Angel when our sweet Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Betty, passed away on April 28th after a short illness. Born June 10, 1937 to Victor and Mary DeCaro Naccarato in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from West High School in 1955 and married her high school sweetheart Edward Franklin Terrill on January 11, 1957. They adopted two children and had 9 grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Olaf's Catholic Church. Betty worked for Valley Bank and Trust for many years.
Betty loved her family. They were her whole world. She loved to talk about her family to anyone who would listen. Betty loved her friends as well and she would spend hours talking to them daily. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan who loved going to the games every year. She loved animals especially dogs. She enjoyed when her family would bring their dogs to visit her.
She is survived by her husband Edward, daughter Shauna Roberts (Tim), son David Terrill (Kelly) and grandchildren, Korbin and Abby (Shauna) Maleah, Gabriel, Jon-David, Joseph, Noah, Grace and Maddie (David). Preceded in death by her mother Mary and Father Victor. The family wants to thank the nurses and doctors and everyone who took care of her at St. Marks Hospital Critical Care Unit. Gone, but her spirit will remain in the hearts of those who love her.
Friends may call upon the family at a wake on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 276 East 1700 South, Bountiful. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com. For those who are not able to attend, please visit Starks website for a recording of the Mass in the days that follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Elizabeth Terrill name to the following: , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Humane Society of Utah, PO Box 57369, Murray, UT 84157 (www.utahhumane.org)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2019