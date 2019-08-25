|
|
Elizabeth Kimberly
Jayne Pyper Fausett
1955 ~ 2019
We are sad to announce the passing of Kim Fausett August 18, 2019. Born December 14, 1955, in Salt Lake City to Jack and Marjorie Pyper. She married the love of her life, Lindsay Fausett, June 29, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was graduated from Cottonwood H.S. Survived by husband, Lindsay. Children: Clint (Kelly), daughter, Emily. Grandchildren: Makaylee (Traycen) Shamo, Jacey, Oaklie Fausett, Jace and Ashland Beach., Great-granddaughter: Ireland Shamo. Siblings: Bonnie (Fred-deceased). Jack (Souci), Linda (Tom), Alice (Mike), David (Debi). In-Laws: Richard (Shirley). Linda (Dean), Susan (Terry), Jeff (Roxanne), Gayle (Hank). Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Jack & Marjorie Pyper. In-laws, Arlen & Pat Fausett. She loved animals and rescued many. She was an accomplished horsewoman. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26. Visitation 11:00-11:45 a.m. Services at 12:00 at LaVerkin 3rd Ward, 70 S. 300 W. Interment, LaVerkin City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to of Utah and Idaho, 3707 N. Canyon Rd. #1D, Provo, Ut. 84604. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Lehi, Utah. Please visit www.premierfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019