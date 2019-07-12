|
Elizabeth M. Young
1933 ~ 2019
Elizabeth Young, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was a very thoughtful, loving woman, who did so much for others and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. She was an active and committed member of the Catholic Church.
Elizabeth was born to Nick and Frances Anselmo. She attended the University of Utah where she met her husband Paul. Together they lived a life of love and joy.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Vicky (David) and Rick (Xuan Lan), her grandchildren, Alexandria (Travis), Bernadette, Samantha (Nick), and Dominic, and her great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Oaklyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother.
The family would like to thank Michelle, Barbara, Dori, Rita, and Monica for the kindness and loving care given to Elizabeth.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1058 West 400 South. A vigil service will be held Monday, July 15th at 7:00 p.m. also at the church, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019